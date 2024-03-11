Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company CFT [Image 4 of 6]

    Lima Company CFT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 13, 2024. The CFT is an annual fitness test that measures a Marine’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8285712
    VIRIN: 240313-M-WD009-1171
    Resolution: 5021x7528
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company CFT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    run
    drill instructor
    fireman's carry
    ammo can
    ERR
    MCRDPI

