    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, poses for a photo with Lt. j.g. Arthur Condor after he received his Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 11, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seamen Emmanuel D. Mathews)

