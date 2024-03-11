Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, poses for a photo with Lt. j.g. Arthur Condor after he received his Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 11, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seamen Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8284430
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-EY279-1008
|Resolution:
|3999x2666
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT