NAMRU San Antonio Personnel recognized for Performance during MEDIG Inspection

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 12, 2024) – Laregen Valdez, a biomedical equipment repair technician assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was presented a certificate of recognition by NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The certificate was presented on behalf of Capt. William Deniston, medical inspector general (MEDIG), U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), for Valdez’s exceptional professionalism and expertise in support of NAMRU San Antonio’s Equipment Maintenance program during a MEDIG Inspection held March 4-6. Approximately 12 inspectors conducted evaluations of 40 programs and collateral duties over three days at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio to improve command performance and processes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

