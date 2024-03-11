240307-N-JO245-1066 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 7, 2024) – Students from the Naval Postgraduate School measure sensor placements at Ice Camp Whale during Operation Ice Camp 2024 (ICE CAMP). ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8283662
|VIRIN:
|240307-N-JO245-1066
|Resolution:
|5869x4192
|Size:
|976.84 KB
|Location:
|US
