    USAFA Metallurgy Lab Knife Making 2024 [Image 20 of 20]

    USAFA Metallurgy Lab Knife Making 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet First Class Ryan Hebert constructs a knife for a class project on March 12, 2024 in the metallurgy lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cadets Colton O'Dell and Ryan Hebert became the first U.S. Air Force Academy team since 2019 to take their knives to the Minerals, Metals and Materials Society Bladesmithing Competition in Orlando, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

