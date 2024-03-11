Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Garrison [Image 5 of 5]

    Faces of Garrison

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    "In my line of work it is important to care for others and make people feel as if they are a part of something bigger and help them find hope," Meet Your Garrison, Liz Bechtel.
    "The reason for coming to Fort Bragg is actually a personal one. I wanted to be near family who all live in the South and to be a part of this community that is known as 'The Center of the Universe.'"

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
