Faces of Garrison

"In my line of work it is important to care for others and make people feel as if they are a part of something bigger and help them find hope," Meet Your Garrison, Liz Bechtel.

"The reason for coming to Fort Bragg is actually a personal one. I wanted to be near family who all live in the South and to be a part of this community that is known as 'The Center of the Universe.'"

