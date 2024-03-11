A patch for the fire department at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., is displayed on a jacket in the base’s firehouse, March 11, 2024. The unit, composed of 53 firefighters and 5 dispatchers, recently received the Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn Award, which annually recognizes the best medium-sized fire department within Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 07:53 Photo ID: 8282667 VIRIN: 240311-F-LI355-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.28 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grissom Fire Department brings the heat, secures two AFRC awards [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.