    Grissom Fire Department brings the heat, secures two AFRC awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Grissom Fire Department brings the heat, secures two AFRC awards

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A patch for the fire department at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., is displayed on a jacket in the base’s firehouse, March 11, 2024. The unit, composed of 53 firefighters and 5 dispatchers, recently received the Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn Award, which annually recognizes the best medium-sized fire department within Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    This work, Grissom Fire Department brings the heat, secures two AFRC awards [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

