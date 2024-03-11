Lt. Gen Turner Bilateral ROKMC HQ visit

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, left, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and ROK Marine Corps Maj. Lee Jang-hee, commanding officer of the ROK Marine Corps Headquarters Battalion Honor Guard, shake hands during an honors ceremony at ROK Marine Corp Headquarters, Camp Baran, South Korea, March 7, 2024. The ceremony was part of Lt. Gen Turner’s visit to various ROK Marine Corps bases to meet with key leaders and better understand the capabilities and readiness of ROKMC units. (Courtesy Photo by Headquarters ROK Marine Corps Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024
Location: CAMP BARAN, 41, KR