    Lt. Gen Turner Bilateral ROKMC HQ visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Gen Turner Bilateral ROKMC HQ visit

    CAMP BARAN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Keyon Whyte 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, left, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and ROK Marine Corps Maj. Lee Jang-hee, commanding officer of the ROK Marine Corps Headquarters Battalion Honor Guard, shake hands during an honors ceremony at ROK Marine Corp Headquarters, Camp Baran, South Korea, March 7, 2024. The ceremony was part of Lt. Gen Turner’s visit to various ROK Marine Corps bases to meet with key leaders and better understand the capabilities and readiness of ROKMC units. (Courtesy Photo by Headquarters ROK Marine Corps Public Affairs)

