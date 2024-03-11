U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete land navigation during the Division Best Squad Competition on March 10, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The Army Reserve prioritizes land navigation skills to ensure effective maneuverability in diverse environments, enhancing operational capabilities and mission success across various scenarios.



This annual event, organized by the U.S. Army Reserve, selects competitors and squads for the Army Reserve-wide Best Squad Competition. Held at Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Parks, California, it evaluates squads' proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, identifying the most technically and tactically proficient teams.



(Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

