    MWR Casey hosts 5K Run [Image 3 of 6]

    MWR Casey hosts 5K Run

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted a 5K run at Carey Gym Mar. 11 in Camp Casey, South Korea. Service members and civilians ran a 3.1 mile route around the installation and back to the finish line at their own pace. Command Sgt. Maj. Hassan Carter, Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. of 210th Field Artillery Brigade, presented winners of their respective divisions and age groups with medals for their participation. Lim, Bomi won her division for women overall and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Woods of 2-20 Field Artillery Battalion won the men's division and the race overall. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8282397
    VIRIN: 240309-A-BW769-9924
    Location: KR
    This work, MWR Casey hosts 5K Run [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

