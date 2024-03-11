Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Amenities at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility [Image 1 of 5]

    MWR Amenities at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (January 26, 2024) Pictured are some of the indoor recreation equipment available to service members assigned to the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. The new amenities, which includes table tennis, pool tables, dart boards, a variety of video games, a movie theater, various board games and indoor fitness equipment are used regularly by service members. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8282301
    VIRIN: 240126-N-TG517-7427
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MWR Amenities at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Indoor Recreation
    Recreation Facility
    Jenga Blocksa

