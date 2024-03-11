U.S. Army Soldier Maximiliano Ramirez, left, a petroleum supply specialist with the 339th Quartermaster Company, 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Lance Cpl. Edison Munoz Nunez, an expeditionary fuel technician with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, operate a rapid bulk liquid distribution system vehicle after setting up a fuel system supply point during Warrior Shield 24 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, March 6, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-US Alliance. Ramirez is a native of California and Munoz Nunez is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, KR Hometown: LINDEN, NJ, US Hometown: MADERA, CA, US This work, Warrior Shield 24 | Fuel System Supply Point Training, by LCpl Manuel Alvarado