    Department of the Air Force California Installation Commanders' Caucus attendees watch a tethered drone demonstration [Image 10 of 10]

    Department of the Air Force California Installation Commanders' Caucus attendees watch a tethered drone demonstration

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Department of the Air Force California Installation Commanders' Caucus attendees watch a tethered drone demonstration at Travis Air Force Base, California March 6, 2024. The DAF CICC is a forum for commanders from Department of the Air Force installations within California to address federal and state issues and quality of life constraints in an effort to collectively find resolutions benefiting military operations in California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

