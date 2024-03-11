Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After 25 years of service, Lt. Col. Roberts retires from the Army Reserve [Image 6 of 7]

    After 25 years of service, Lt. Col. Roberts retires from the Army Reserve

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Lt. Col. Roberts' family and members of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade giving applause to Lt. Col. Jennifer Roberts during her retirement ceremony at the Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Md. on Mar. 2, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 16:44
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US
    Hometown: INDIANA, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 25 years of service, Lt. Col. Roberts retires from the Army Reserve [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Roberts retires from the Army after 25 years of service

    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

