U.S. Army advisors assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct an M4 qualification range at Ft. Moore, Ga., Feb. 14. The 1st SFAB employs advisors in support of geographic combatant command objectives to assist foreign security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

