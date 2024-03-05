The Army Emergency Relief (AER) promotes the kick-off campaign March 7 at K16 Air Base, South Korea. The AER is a non-profit organization available to all active-duty and retired service members that provides grants and other emergency assistance options to those that are eligible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8280341
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-EM935-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|898 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K16 Air Base AER Campaign Kick-off [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT