    K16 Air Base AER Campaign Kick-off [Image 1 of 4]

    K16 Air Base AER Campaign Kick-off

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Army Emergency Relief (AER) promotes the kick-off campaign March 7 at K16 Air Base, South Korea. The AER is a non-profit organization available to all active-duty and retired service members that provides grants and other emergency assistance options to those that are eligible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    This work, K16 Air Base AER Campaign Kick-off [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

