Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Leopard 2-A7 Training

Royal Netherlands Army soldiers of the 414 Panzer Battalion, a mixed battalion of German and Dutch forces, drive their Leopard 2-A7 through a training site for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 10, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

