113th Security Forces Squadron changes command

Col. Thomas Conley (left) passes the 113th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Capt. Morgan D. Comer in a ceremony on Joint Base Andrews during 113th Wing DC Air National Guard drill, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Maj. Samuel F. Richardson (far right) relinquished command of the squadron in the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

