    113th Security Forces Squadron changes command [Image 2 of 2]

    113th Security Forces Squadron changes command

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Col. Thomas Conley (left) passes the 113th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Capt. Morgan D. Comer in a ceremony on Joint Base Andrews during 113th Wing DC Air National Guard drill, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Maj. Samuel F. Richardson (far right) relinquished command of the squadron in the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8279853
    VIRIN: 240310-F-EZ983-1002
    Resolution: 5297x3973
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: MD, US
    This work, 113th Security Forces Squadron changes command [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces
    113th wing
    DCNG
    capital Guardians

