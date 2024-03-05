The 290th Military Police Brigade Color Guard Retrieves the Colors during their gala in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024. The brigade hosted the event to give Soldiers and their families an opportunity meet one another. The gala also featured a dinner, a guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Leaders focused on fostering esprit de corps in the unit, as well as recognizing and honoring exemplary Soldiers and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8279677 VIRIN: 240120-A-RJ908-8616 Resolution: 2895x4342 Size: 3.79 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Police Host Gala [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.