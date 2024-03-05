Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Receiving

    Bravo Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 13:48
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

