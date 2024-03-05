Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Speaks With Senior Members of Norwegian Military [Image 4 of 4]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Speaks With Senior Members of Norwegian Military

    ALTA, NORWAY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven speaks with Chief of Defence Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen (far left) and Chief Royal Norwegian Navy Rear Adm. Oliver Berdal aboard the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Bjornoya in Alta, Norway. The Norwegian-hosted exercise Nordic Response 2024 features more than 20,000 NATO forces from 14 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 12:22
    Photo ID: 8277522
    VIRIN: 230308-N-MH203-1004
    Resolution: 1211x945
    Size: 581.01 KB
    Location: ALTA, NO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Speaks With Senior Members of Norwegian Military [Image 4 of 4], by CAPT Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Norway
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Under Secretary
    Alta

