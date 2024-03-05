Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF partners with GM Defense to successfully power aircraft with Electric Ground Power Unit [Image 4 of 4]

    USAF partners with GM Defense to successfully power aircraft with Electric Ground Power Unit

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Gail Forbes 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory evaluation team successfully demonstrated a flightline test to power a KC-135 tanker using an Electric Ground Power Unit and Cart Test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 14-17, 2023. To increase future energy agility, AFRL teamed with collaborators to build and test electric and hybrid flightline equipment and vehicles that demonstrate many benefits relative to internal combustion engine-based platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo / Carla Escamilla, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)

    This work, USAF partners with GM Defense to successfully power aircraft with Electric Ground Power Unit [Image 4 of 4], by Gail Forbes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    General Motors
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
    GM Defense

