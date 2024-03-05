USAF partners with GM Defense to successfully power aircraft with Electric Ground Power Unit

The Air Force Research Laboratory evaluation team successfully demonstrated a flightline test to power a KC-135 tanker using an Electric Ground Power Unit and Cart Test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 14-17, 2023. To increase future energy agility, AFRL teamed with collaborators to build and test electric and hybrid flightline equipment and vehicles that demonstrate many benefits relative to internal combustion engine-based platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo / Carla Escamilla, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)
