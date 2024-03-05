PHILIPPINE SEA (March 6, 2024) Sailors conduct a crash and small drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, March 6. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8277052
|VIRIN:
|240306-N-YS413-1070
|Resolution:
|5320x3547
|Size:
|949.56 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Conducts Crash and Smash Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
