    352 SOW Remembers Chindits at the 80th Anniversary of Operation THURSDAY

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos from the 352nd Special Operations Wing attended a remembrance event for the 80th Anniversary of Operation Thursday, London United Kingdom, Mar. 3, 2024. Operation Thursday was a 1944 mission that saw the Chindits deployed on foot, via gliders and aircraft deep into Japanese-occupied Burma with the objective of disrupting Japanese lines of communication.
    Attendees included the aircraft commander and combat systems operator who flew Chindit Veteran Sid Machin on an MC-130J Commando II during his visit to RAF Mildenhall in January.
    The event brought together family members of the Chindits and Air Commandos from Air Force Special Operations Command to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought during the operation.
    “The most honoring moment of the event was being able to eat lunch and converse with Holly Wingate and Alice Wingate-Pearce, Major General Orde Wingate’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter,” said a pilot with the 67th Special Operations Squadron.
    Maj. Gen. Wingate founded the Chindits and commanded them until his death in 1944. His leadership and ingenuity laid the groundwork for the Air Commandos of today.

