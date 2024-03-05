Freedom Shield 24 begins

Senior leaders from the U.S. 7th Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force gather for a group photo during a Freedom Shield 24 Battle Field Circulation visit from ROK Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. During the event, Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment, scheduled for March 4-14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

