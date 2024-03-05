Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 24 begins

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    7th Air Force

    Senior leaders from the U.S. 7th Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force gather for a group photo during a Freedom Shield 24 Battle Field Circulation visit from ROK Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. During the event, Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment, scheduled for March 4-14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8276496
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TX306-1159
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 747.48 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 24 begins, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFK
    Freedom Shield
    ROK Air Force
    FS 24

