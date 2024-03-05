Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Commander tours Freedom Shield 24 training site [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Morgan 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SOUTH KOREA – U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command/ROK-US Combined Forces Command and the U.S Forces Korea, speaks with Republic of Korea army Brig. Gen. Park of the 5th Sustainment Brigade as they review training exercise preparations for Freedom Shield, March 6, 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Morgan).

    This work, USFK Commander tours Freedom Shield 24 training site [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Victoria Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    FreedomShield24
    #같이납시다
    같이갑시다

