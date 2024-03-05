SOUTH KOREA – U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command/ROK-US Combined Forces Command and the U.S Forces Korea, speaks with Republic of Korea army Brig. Gen. Park of the 5th Sustainment Brigade as they review training exercise preparations for Freedom Shield, March 6, 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Morgan).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:37 Photo ID: 8276466 VIRIN: 240306-Z-KR125-4860 Resolution: 4212x2798 Size: 6.3 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFK Commander tours Freedom Shield 24 training site [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Victoria Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.