Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Va., coaches a vocal student at Liberty University during a masterclass given by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. Masterclasses such as this are just one of the many Music in the Schools programs offered by the United States Navy Band that connect K-collegiate students across the country with professional musicians who have chosen a path of service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8276100 VIRIN: 240307-N-OA196-1038 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.28 MB Location: LYNCHBURG, VA, US Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band vocalists give masterclass at Liberty University [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.