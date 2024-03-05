Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band vocalists give masterclass at Liberty University [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Band vocalists give masterclass at Liberty University

    LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Va., coaches a vocal student at Liberty University during a masterclass given by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. Masterclasses such as this are just one of the many Music in the Schools programs offered by the United States Navy Band that connect K-collegiate students across the country with professional musicians who have chosen a path of service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8276100
    VIRIN: 240307-N-OA196-1038
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: LYNCHBURG, VA, US
    Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band vocalists give masterclass at Liberty University [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Music in the Schools
    Sea Chanters
    Liberty University
    Navy Music
    2024 National Tour

