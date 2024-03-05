Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission [Image 7 of 8]

    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force reservist instructs a local medical practitioner on intubation procedures during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8275858
    VIRIN: 240304-F-AN818-1487
    Resolution: 7116x4744
    Size: 24.65 MB
    Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission
    Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT