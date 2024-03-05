Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission

A U.S. Air Force reservist instructs a local medical practitioner on intubation procedures during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

