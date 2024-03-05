A U.S. Air Force reservist instructs a local medical practitioner on intubation procedures during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8275858
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-AN818-1487
|Resolution:
|7116x4744
|Size:
|24.65 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTOWN, VC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citizen Airmen host airway training event in St. Vincent during LAMAT medical mission [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
