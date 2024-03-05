Serbian military cyber professionals visit Rickenbacker

A delegation of Serbian Armed Forces cyber professionals visit Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, March 6, 2024. During their visit as part of the State Partnership Program, the Serbians toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and tried their hand at flying in a flight simulator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

