    Serbian military cyber professionals visit Rickenbacker [Image 22 of 22]

    Serbian military cyber professionals visit Rickenbacker

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A delegation of Serbian Armed Forces cyber professionals visit Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, March 6, 2024. During their visit as part of the State Partnership Program, the Serbians toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and tried their hand at flying in a flight simulator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    air national guard
    serbia
    state partnership program
    kc-135
    cyber
    national guard

