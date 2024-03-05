Approximately 130 Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees participated in the USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75) sea trials, Jan. 19-23, which is the last major step to returning the ship back to the fleet.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8274682
|VIRIN:
|240123-D-CR433-2133
|Resolution:
|4956x3184
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Teaming Crucial for Successful Sea Trials on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) [Image 2 of 2], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strong Teaming Crucial for Successful Sea Trials on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT