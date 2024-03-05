Approximately 130 Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees participated in the USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75) sea trials, Jan. 19-23, which is the last major step to returning the ship back to the fleet.

Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Strong Teaming Crucial for Successful Sea Trials on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), by Troy Miller