    ESL Practices Pier-Side Fire Response [Image 2 of 3]

    ESL Practices Pier-Side Fire Response

    GUAM

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 16, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) board the ship during a fire response during a fire drill while the ship is undergoing a midterm maintenance availability period. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Joshua Tolbert)

