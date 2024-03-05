Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Media Interviews

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. Heather Fisk, and Maj. Gen. Jeth Rey, director of Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team, speak with media during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 4, 2024. Project Convergence includes a continuous, structured series of demonstrations and experiments at various locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

