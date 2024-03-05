Coach Consuella Renee (center) demonstrates how to use track starting blocks to Air Force Wounded Warriors for faster in preparation for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials. The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8274197
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-NA897-1147
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coaching Wounded Warriors [Image 2 of 2], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
