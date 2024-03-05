Coaching Wounded Warriors

Coach Consuella Renee (center) demonstrates how to use track starting blocks to Air Force Wounded Warriors for faster in preparation for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials. The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

