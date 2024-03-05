Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You're Back! [Image 20 of 20]

    You're Back!

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alyssa Martinez with the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, reunites with her dog after a three-month deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on March 5, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the airmen were responsible for during their deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8273923
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-QG327-3318
    Resolution: 7552x5035
    Size: 23.82 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You're Back! [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taxi Home
    Fly Over
    Unload
    Reunite
    The Good Boy
    Welcome Home
    Best Friend
    Together Again
    Waiting
    Group Hug
    Finally
    Finally
    Together
    Together
    Together at Last
    Look what I made!
    Together Again
    Look What I Lost!
    Together Again
    You're Back!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming Air National Guard
    WYANG
    153AW
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT