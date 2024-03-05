You're Back!

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alyssa Martinez with the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, reunites with her dog after a three-month deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on March 5, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the airmen were responsible for during their deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

