For months, the United States has warned the world about the reckless attacks being taken by the Houthis and worked hard to counter Houthi threats. Today, the Houthis have killed innocent civilians with their actions. At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) Mar. 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden. The missile struck the vessel and the multinational crew reports two presumed fatalities, six injuries, and significant damage to the ship.



The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation.



This is the fifth ASBM fired by Houthis in the last two days. Two of these ASBMs impacted two shipping vessels - M/V MSC Sky II and M/V True Confidence - and one ASBM was shot down by USS Carney (DDG 64).



These reckless attacks by the Houthis have disrupted global trade and taken the lives of international seafarers simply doing their jobs, which are some of the hardest jobs in the world, and the ones relied on by the global public for sustainment of supply chains. We offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and again condemn the Houthis for these attacks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:23 Photo ID: 8273835 VIRIN: 240306-D-D0477-1001 Resolution: 891x526 Size: 136.33 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houthis Kill Innocent Civilians with More Reckless Attacks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.