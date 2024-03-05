Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board [Image 8 of 10]

    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Clark 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with members of the Defense Policy Board at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2022. (DoD photo by Joseph Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8273802
    VIRIN: 240306-D-WM747-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 39.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board
    Secretary Austin Meets with Defense Policy Board

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense Policy Board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT