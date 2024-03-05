Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Commander Visits People First Center, Fort Cavazos, TX [Image 5 of 5]

    TRADOC Commander Visits People First Center, Fort Cavazos, TX

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Gary Brito, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, poses with cadre members assigned to the People First Center after awarding them with coins for their dedication to the center, March 6, 2024, while visiting Fort Cavazos, TX. Brito toured the People First Center in order to observe the center’s plan to reinforce healthy organizational culture. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:57
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    TRADOC
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

