TRADOC Commander Visits People First Center, Fort Cavazos, TX

Gen. Gary Brito, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, poses with cadre members assigned to the People First Center after awarding them with coins for their dedication to the center, March 6, 2024, while visiting Fort Cavazos, TX. Brito toured the People First Center in order to observe the center’s plan to reinforce healthy organizational culture. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8273746
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-OV653-3568
|Resolution:
|6107x4071
|Size:
|19.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
