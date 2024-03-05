Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International lawyers observe Cutlass Express 2024

    SEYCHELLES

    03.04.2024

    International lawyers from Allied and partner nations observe search and rescue procedures on a Seychelles Coast Guard ship during exercise Cutlass Express 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    International Lawyers Bring the Legal Finish to Cutlass Express 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    JAG
    Seychelles
    Navy Legal
    CE 24

