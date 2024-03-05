International lawyers observe Cutlass Express 2024

International lawyers from Allied and partner nations observe search and rescue procedures on a Seychelles Coast Guard ship during exercise Cutlass Express 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

