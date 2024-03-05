International lawyers observe Cutlass Express 2024

International lawyers from Allied and partner nations observe search and rescue procedures on a Seychelles Coast Guard ship during exercise Cutlass Express 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
International Lawyers Bring the Legal Finish to Cutlass Express 2024
