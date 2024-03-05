Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “My attacker will not take anything away from me.” [Image 4 of 4]

    “My attacker will not take anything away from me.”

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Fransico Isreal 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    (US Army photo by Sgt Fransico Isreal)
    Master Sgt Jasmin McKenzie in swimming competition at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

