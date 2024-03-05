Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:22 Photo ID: 8273387 VIRIN: 033624-A-A4453-1004 Resolution: 1000x1500 Size: 303.2 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, “My attacker will not take anything away from me.” [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Fransico Isreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.