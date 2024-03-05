(US Army photo by Sgt Fransico Isreal)
Master Sgt Jasmin McKenzie in swimming competition at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina.
This work, “My attacker will not take anything away from me.” [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Fransico Isreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
