The Stealth Society trading card is a weekly Airmen Spotlight created at Whiteman AFB with a focus on Senior Airman John O'Hern, 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Mar. 6, 2024. These weekly spotlights will focus on different Airmen from various units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:55 Photo ID: 8272995 VIRIN: 240305-F-TI320-1002 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.15 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stealth Society Trading Card [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.