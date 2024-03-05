Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stealth Society Trading Card [Image 2 of 2]

    Stealth Society Trading Card

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Stealth Society trading card is a weekly Airmen Spotlight created at Whiteman AFB with a focus on Senior Airman John O'Hern, 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Mar. 6, 2024. These weekly spotlights will focus on different Airmen from various units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    AFGSC
    Stealth Society
    Trading Card

