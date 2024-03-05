Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan was selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador [Image 4 of 4]

    Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan was selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador

    WEST FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Ayers 

    504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan, a Soldier assigned 163d Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, poses for a picture alongside Nolanville's Community Outreach Coordinator, Jennifer Shidler and City Council Member, Karishma Talbott at the Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove, Texas. The picture was taken in celebration of Cpl. Lenehan being selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Ayers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8272989
    VIRIN: 240301-A-DA738-4246
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 268.96 KB
    Location: WEST FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan was selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Cameron Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community service
    award
    always ready
    environmental conservation
    blue watch

