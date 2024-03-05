Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan was selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador

Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan, a Soldier assigned 163d Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, poses for a picture alongside Nolanville's Community Outreach Coordinator, Jennifer Shidler and City Council Member, Karishma Talbott at the Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove, Texas. The picture was taken in celebration of Cpl. Lenehan being selected as Nolanville's 2024 Environmental Ambassador. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Ayers)

