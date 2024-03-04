Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy “All Hands” briefing in Alumni Hall [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Academy “All Hands” briefing in Alumni Hall

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb 29, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids addresses U.S. Naval Academy staff during an “All Hands” briefing at Alumni Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:57
    VIRIN: 240229-N-ID676-3031
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy “All Hands” briefing in Alumni Hall [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

