240305-N-ED646-1133

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) monitor as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, departs the ship during flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, March 5. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 06:28 Photo ID: 8272528 VIRIN: 240305-N-ED646-1133 Resolution: 5911x3941 Size: 709 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Operations, March 5, 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.