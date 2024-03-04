Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit [Image 12 of 12]

    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TAIWAN STRAIT (March 5, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Khaciq Marable, right, from Dayton, Ohio, and Seaman Marqe Griggs, from Dallas, Texas, stand watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a transit through the Taiwan Strait, March 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8272329
    VIRIN: 240305-N-YS413-2050
    Resolution: 5566x3711
    Size: 918.7 KB
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit
    USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT