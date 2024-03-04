USS John Finn Conducts Taiwan Strait Transit

TAIWAN STRAIT (March 5, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Khaciq Marable, right, from Dayton, Ohio, and Seaman Marqe Griggs, from Dallas, Texas, stand watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a transit through the Taiwan Strait, March 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8272329 VIRIN: 240305-N-YS413-2050 Resolution: 5566x3711 Size: 918.7 KB Location: TAIWAN STRAIT Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0