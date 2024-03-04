Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2]

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The GoodRun, a 30-foot recreational vessel sits near shore 2.5 miles south of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, March 4, 2024. Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center received a report of two overdue boaters, Sunday, at approximately 11:35 p.m. The pair departed from Virginia Beach and were enroute to Pirate’s Cove Marina, Manteo, for repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8272086
    VIRIN: 240304-G-DV874-1002
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: NC, US
    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

