The GoodRun, a 30-foot recreational vessel sits near shore 2.5 miles south of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, March 4, 2024. Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center received a report of two overdue boaters, Sunday, at approximately 11:35 p.m. The pair departed from Virginia Beach and were enroute to Pirate’s Cove Marina, Manteo, for repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8272086
|VIRIN:
|240304-G-DV874-1002
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
