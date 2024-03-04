Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Hosts lunch for Peruvian Chief of Navy

    CNO Hosts lunch for Peruvian Chief of Navy

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (March 5, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted Adm. Luis José Polar Figari, Commander in Chief of the Peruvian Navy, for a working lunch at the Pentagon, March 5. During the lunch, the two leaders discussed maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 18:10
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti&rsquo;s Meeting with Commander in Chief of the Peruvian Navy Adm. Luis Polar

