CNO Hosts lunch for Peruvian Chief of Navy

WASHINGTON (March 5, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted Adm. Luis José Polar Figari, Commander in Chief of the Peruvian Navy, for a working lunch at the Pentagon, March 5. During the lunch, the two leaders discussed maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
03.05.2024
03.05.2024
|8271955
|240305-N-OK726-2001
|2503x1788
|1.3 MB
|DC, US
|2
|0
