Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander in Chief of the Peruvian Navy Adm. Luis Polar

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Commander in Chief of the Peruvian Navy Adm. Luis Polar at the Pentagon, today.



During the meeting, Franchetti reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two navies to countering transnational criminal networks, conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and providing defense education. She also thanked Peru for hosting the Polar Planning Course at the U.S. Naval War College last year and noted that it will facilitate seamless coalitions for any future crisis.



The discussion focused on strengthening maritime partnership and the importance of maintaining the rules-based international order. The two leaders also exchanged ideas on cooperation and interoperability to meet shared maritime challenges.



Following their discussion, Polar was awarded a Legion of Merit by the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.



Polar’s visit to the Pentagon comes during his larger trip to Baltimore to visit the Peruvian tall ship BAP UNION. Franchetti and Polar last met in September 2023 at the International Seapower Symposium, in Newport, R.I.

