USS Essex In-Port Operations

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Terrance Tamura, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes an oath during his reenlistment ceremony aboard Essex, in San Diego, Feb. 23, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

