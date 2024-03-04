3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024

Cadet Carson Groff, Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, smiles after his team successfully completed the fire building event during the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge, Ft. McCoy, Wis., Feb. 23, 2024. The event challenged teams to build a fire strong enough to burn a string suspended over a firepit using steel wool, a battery, a paper bag, and wood chips. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

