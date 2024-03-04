Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024 [Image 20 of 20]

    3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024

    WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Carson Groff, Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, smiles after his team successfully completed the fire building event during the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge, Ft. McCoy, Wis., Feb. 23, 2024. The event challenged teams to build a fire strong enough to burn a string suspended over a firepit using steel wool, a battery, a paper bag, and wood chips. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8271476
    VIRIN: 240223-A-YR592-9883
    Resolution: 2849x4273
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    La Crosse
    Army ROTC
    NWC
    La Crosse Wisconsin
    Army ROTC 3rd Brigade
    Northern Warfare Challenge

