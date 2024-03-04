Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMTSC Sailor Receives Award [Image 2 of 2]

    NMTSC Sailor Receives Award

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    Navy Medicine Training Support Center

    240229-N-DQ752-1015 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT. SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 29, 2024) Capt. Paul Allen, commander, Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), presents Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Amber Sanders, leading petty officer of the religious ministry team at NMTSC, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony in Anderson Hall Feb. 29. NMTSC is the Navy component command that provides administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus and other medical programs in the San Antonio area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8271016
    VIRIN: 240229-N-DQ752-1014
    Resolution: 4310x2933
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMTSC Sailor Receives Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMTSC Sailor Receives Award
    NMTSC Sailor Receives Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMTSC Sailor Provides Life Saving First Aid

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saving
    Navy Medicine
    Award
    NAM
    NMTSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT